Skier (23) suffers fatal fall in the Stubai Valley

On Friday, a Dutchman had a fatal accident while skiing outside the secured pistes on the Stubai Glacier in the municipality of Neustift in the Tyrolean district of Innsbruck-Land. According to the police, the 23-year-old skied onto stones, fell and crashed into a rock. The Dutchman was so badly injured that the young man died on the spot despite immediate first aid from the ski slope rescue team and the crew of an emergency helicopter.