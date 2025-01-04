In front of his brother
Skier (23) suffers fatal fall in the Stubai Valley
A tragic accident occurred on Friday in the Stubai Valley. A 23-year-old man collided with a rock in unsecured terrain on the Stubai Glacier. Despite immediate first aid by the piste rescue team, the Dutchman died on the spot.
On Friday, a Dutchman had a fatal accident while skiing outside the secured pistes on the Stubai Glacier in the municipality of Neustift in the Tyrolean district of Innsbruck-Land. According to the police, the 23-year-old skied onto stones, fell and crashed into a rock. The Dutchman was so badly injured that the young man died on the spot despite immediate first aid from the ski slope rescue team and the crew of an emergency helicopter.
At around 12 noon, he left the secured ski area with his brother and a friend and skied down in the open ski area, where the 23-year-old Dutchman fell due to contact with a rock on his skis.
Body recovered by helicopter
The body was recovered by the police by helicopter. The public prosecutor's office ordered a forensic autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Based on the current state of the investigation, it is not assumed that the death was caused by a third party, the police emphasized.
