Van der Bellen clear: “I expect results”

Ladies and gentlemen, I have always promised to keep you informed about the formation of the Austrian federal government.

I will do so again.

Once again.

You have seen for yourselves today that the NEOS have withdrawn from the coalition negotiations.

That was surprising.

Let me briefly summarize what has happened so far and what will happen next.

As you all know, elections were held on September 29, 2024. 10, 20, 30 or even 40 percent of National Council seats are not enough to form a coalition government.

It is necessary for a majority, i.e. over 50 percent of the mandates, to make this coalition government possible.

A majority that represents you as citizens.

I spoke to all five parliamentary parties immediately after the election and decided after the first round of talks not to give a mandate to form a government for the time being.

Why?

Because a completely new situation had arisen, namely that no one was prepared to work together with the FPÖ under the leadership of Herbert Kickl.

Nevertheless, I asked FPÖ Chairman Kickl and the heads of the ÖVP and SPÖ to clarify what kind of cooperation would be conceivable to resolve the stalemate.

Mr. Kickl and Mr. Nehammer spoke to each other and Mr. Nehammer continued to rule out a coalition with the FPÖ under Herbert Kickl.

Mr. Kickl and Mr. Babler then met for talks. The head of the SPÖ again ruled out any cooperation with the FPÖ.

I then invited the gentlemen to a second round of talks in the Hofburg and had them report back to me: Herbert Kickl was unable to convince either the ÖVP or the SPÖ to form a coalition with him.

The hurdles were insurmountable. It was pointless to continue to task Herbert Kickl with finding partners that obviously did not exist.

And so I gave the chairman of the second strongest party, the ÖVP, the task of forming a government.

I asked them to enter into negotiations with the SPÖ immediately and also to clarify whether a third partner was needed.

The ÖVP and SPÖ then began exploratory talks and - after the fourth round of exploratory talks - decided to include the NEOS.

Karl Nehammer, Andreas Babler and Beate Meinl-Reisinger have started coalition negotiations.

These talks continued until last night. Today, the NEOS declared their withdrawal.

To summarize: this three-party variant

is history.

Where do we stand now?

What happens next?

The task of forming a government remains. To agree on a government program.

And in a liberal democracy, the whole thing needs a majority in parliament to pass the necessary laws.

Karl Nehammer and Andreas Babler told me today in personal conversations that they are still working on a coalition.

This must happen without delay.

I made that very clear today.

I want clarity. Quick and comprehensive clarity.

Together with all Austrians, I am now awaiting these results.

And as usual, I will inform you immediately if there is anything new.

Thank you very much.