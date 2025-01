This Carinthian municipality is even in the black

The most important project to be implemented in 2025 is the drainage of Raunjakweg. Sadovnik: "We have also managed to finally clear the Feuersbergbach in the Luschnikgraben after the devastating storms in 2023." The lease for the Pilgrim Museum will also be extended. "We are particularly pleased that a decades-long wish can finally be realized: The excavation site on Hemmaberg will now become a branch of the Carinthian State Museum," the mayor told the "Kärntner Krone" newspaper. A cooperation agreement is already in place.