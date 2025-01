Karawanken Bears win major tournament in Canada

The "Bell Cup" games were held in six ice rinks in Ottawa from December 27 to 30, 2024, with participating teams from China, Canada, South Korea, Slovenia, Taiwan, the USA and Austria. The Carinthian team consists of coach Peter Mateicka, four players from the KAC in Klagenfurt: Skyler Furey, Marvin Kralj, Lucas Mateicka and Felix Semmelrock, four players from VSV in Villach Julian Aalai, Jannik Maier, Matthias Petodnig and Toni Priess as well as a Zeltweger from the KAC, Luca Willhuber, a player from Croatia, Andro Udiljak, and one from Slovenia, Bine Kimovec; he was the goalie. The young men were coached by hockey-enthusiastic parents - Darius Aalai, Klaus Maier, Hansi Kralj, Martin Petodnig and Wolfgang Priess.