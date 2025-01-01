The New Year’s Concert, a triumph of beauty!

"Women to the conductor's podium" is the motto in international concert life from now on. And Muti believes that good compositions should be played by women. He sets a good example. For the first time, he performed the "Ferdinandus" waltz by the twelve-year-old "universal artist" Constanze Geiger (1835 to 1890) with the "Wieners", whose romantic salon pièces the Strauss Orchestra under father and son Johann repeatedly presented. "Good music" that blossoms seductively in the golden string sound of the "Viennese".