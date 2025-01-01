"Krone" review
The New Year’s Concert, a triumph of beauty!
The Italian star conductor Riccardo Muti conducted the Vienna Philharmonic's New Year's Concert for the seventh time and opened the series of events celebrating Johann Strauss' 200th birthday - the result: a celebration of the finest!
A celebration of the finest, two great moments of breathtakingly beautiful music-making, supreme elegance and noble charm! Everyone in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein felt the same way as in the TV broadcast. Maestro Riccardo Muti (83) took to the podium of the Vienna Philharmonic for the seventh - as he says - probably last time at the New Year's Concert.
It was easy to understand why Muti calls the "Viennese" "lifelong friends in his second home Vienna": "We try to explore the Viennese soul together in these pieces - but everything is very fragile, we must never exaggerate, otherwise everything seems banal and crumbles."
Impressions of the New Year's Concert 2025:
"Women to the conductor's podium" is the motto in international concert life from now on. And Muti believes that good compositions should be played by women. He sets a good example. For the first time, he performed the "Ferdinandus" waltz by the twelve-year-old "universal artist" Constanze Geiger (1835 to 1890) with the "Wieners", whose romantic salon pièces the Strauss Orchestra under father and son Johann repeatedly presented. "Good music" that blossoms seductively in the golden string sound of the "Viennese".
Unlike in previous years, this time the Golden Hall shone in pink floral decorations: from the softest pink to muted old pink and fraise. Fashionable colors of the Ringstrasse and Makart era, which stand for romance, femininity and love. This is exactly what Muti gave his audience before the Danube Waltz as his "message of peace" for the journey through 2025: "Pace, fratellanza, amore per tutti - peace, brotherhood, love for all!"
The program celebrated the 200th birthday of the waltz king Johann II: a dramaturgically perfect arc from "Accelerationen", "Lagunen" and "Wein, Wein und Gesang" waltzes to "Tritsch-Tratsch", "Demolirer" and - as an encore - "Bajadere" polka to "Schönen blauen Donau". Works by father Johann, Josef and Eduard Strauss as well as the Philharmoniker conductor Josef Hellmesberger the Younger were also enchanting; pieces from his "Veilchenmädel" could be played in any concert.
As always, the finale was the Radetzky March: Muti clearly enjoyed giving the audience clapping cues. The New Year's Concert 2025, a triumph of beauty!
