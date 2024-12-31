Drama: Car takes off and overturns several times

It is the afternoon of December 31, around 3 pm. A 35-year-old woman from the district of Klagenfurt-Land is driving her car along the L101 Göltschacher Straße from Maria Rain in the direction of Radsberg. Her seven-year-old son is sitting in the back seat. But suddenly the unthinkable happens: for reasons as yet unexplained, the car veers off the road. "It collided with two road markers and a pasture fence before skidding off due to the unevenness in the meadow there," is how the police describe the situation.