Child (7) in the car
Drama: Car takes off and overturns several times
The year ends with a huge scare for a seven-year-old boy. He was sitting in the car with his mother when she lost control under the influence of alcohol near Maria Rain (Carinthia) and drove off the road.
It is the afternoon of December 31, around 3 pm. A 35-year-old woman from the district of Klagenfurt-Land is driving her car along the L101 Göltschacher Straße from Maria Rain in the direction of Radsberg. Her seven-year-old son is sitting in the back seat. But suddenly the unthinkable happens: for reasons as yet unexplained, the car veers off the road. "It collided with two road markers and a pasture fence before skidding off due to the unevenness in the meadow there," is how the police describe the situation.
At the same time, a 46-year-old driver, also from the district of Klagenfurt-Land, was driving on the same road. He was turning off in the direction of Oberguntschach when the woman's car came hurtling out of the air. It hits the rear of his vehicle with full force - fortunately the man remains unhurt.
Boy has a guardian angel
The woman's car hits the ground again and races across the uneven meadow. "Due to the unevenness, she took off again, the car rolled over several times and finally came to a standstill lying on its roof," the police continued. The emergency services arrive a few minutes later. The woman is freed from the wreckage, injured but conscious. After first aid, the paramedics take her to Klagenfurt Hospital. Her son, who miraculously remains uninjured, is also taken to hospital as a precaution.
The police carry out alcohol tests at the scene of the accident. While the 46-year-old's test is negative, the 35-year-old's test shows a positive result. Her driver's license is confiscated immediately. Both vehicles sustained considerable material damage. The Göltschach, Maria Rain, Ebenthal, Saberda and Viktring fire departments are called out to secure the accident site and recover the wreckage.
