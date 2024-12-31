Adabei review 2024
New love, a salacious discovery and a faux pas
2024 was the year of strong feelings - Mateschitz widow Marion Feichtner and TV star Roland Trettl found new love, Philipp Hochmair was celebrated by the festival audience as Jedermann and former tennis star Ana Ivanović caused the moment of shame of the year.
Ivanović caused astonishment
Ex-tennis goddess Ana Ivanović probably made the mistake of the year. She was on vacation at the beautiful Lake Fuschl in late summer and posted about it on Instagram. However, there was a small catch: Ivanović mistakenly moved the Salzburg lake to our neighbors in Germany. "It looks like the Caribbean, it feels like the Caribbean - but it's in Bavaria," the 37-year-old wrote under the photo.
Ouch! Her internet fans reacted promptly but politely: "Lake Fuschl is in Austria," numerous fans tried to save their idol from the faux pas. Ana Ivanović should actually be very familiar with the area. She has been visiting the Salzburg region regularly for years and even attended an opera at the Salzburg Festival in 2021.
The Salzburg Museum came across a slippery find during construction work
The Salzburg Museum is rebuilding on a grand scale. The Neue Residenz - the museum's headquarters - is being renovated. During the excavation of the building pit this year, a historical mural was discovered. It shows: A man with a loincloth that is a little too tight, revealing his considerable member.
Hundreds of fans made a pilgrimage to their orgasm popess
Monika Ring is known to Austrians as the "orgasm popess". At the erotic fair in Salzburg in January 2024, the dismissed teacher made a highly anticipated appearance in front of a large audience. Hundreds of fans traveled to the event.
Hollywood star Kidman filmed for series in Salzburg
Hollywood star Nicole Kidman was filming "Nine Perfect Strangers" in Salzburg at the beginning of the year. Filming for the series, which is broadcast on Amazon Prime, also took place in Golling and Werfen.
Ralf Schumacher's villa turns out to be a slow seller
Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, two pools and 600 square meters of living space are probably not an argument for finding buyers for Ralf Schumacher's villa in Hallwang. To this day, the impressive property - for which Schumacher would like to have 4.85 million euros - is still waiting for a new owner.
Former footballer captures heart of Mateschitz widow
New love for Didi Mateschitz's partner: in October, it is announced that ex-professional footballer Thomas Winklhofer is the new partner at Marion Feichtner's side. The couple do not shy away from public appearances either: they watched RB Leipzig's Champions League match against Liverpool.
TV star Roland Trettl is newly in love with model Miriam Höller
A few months ago, chef and presenter Roland Trettl gushed ominously about a new love on his TV show. Who exactly his new lady of the heart is remained a secret for a long time. Since December, the game of hide-and-seek has been over: the TV star and former Germany's Next Top Model contestant Miriam Höller have been appearing side by side in public. Whether on outings together, at parties or work appointments - now everyone can see how happy the two are!
Drama, even backstage
"I don't want to be there at all, with these hypocrites, with this inbred party", rages Herbert Kickl during his election campaign tour in Hallein in the summer towards the Salzburg Festival. A statement that caused nationwide outrage, but was promptly put into perspective by the Freedom Party. Herbert Kickl had neither spoken out against cultural events nor against the Salzburg Festival.
One who still doesn't mince her words to this day: Marina Davydova, the former head of acting at the cultural festival, who was dismissed without notice. A few days after reaching an out-of-court settlement with the festival, she published a chronicle of her dismissal on Facebook in her native Russian. Director Michael Sturminger also refuses to rest. His production of "Jedermann" was surprisingly canceled last year, and Sturminger was still reminiscing about it in extravagant ORF interviews in 2024.
In the crossfire of criticism: the management style of Festival Director Markus Hinterhäuser. At least few people doubt his understanding of art. The casting of Philipp Hochmair as the new Jedermann was a coup. And the next big name is already waiting in the wings: Hollywood star and two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz will be on stage in the city of Mozart next year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
