Sports review of the year
Mafia eleven, sad priest, Arielle in love
Dominic Thiem ended his career, Marcel Hirscher his comeback attempt, the ÖFB boss his era. Internationally, the 2024 sporting year also provided emotions, tragedies and delicacies ...
January 2: Wayne Rooney is out of his job at second division side Birmingham after three months - two wins in 15 games. The media are unanimous: that's it for his coaching career.
January 7: Franz Beckenbauer, world champion as a player and coach, dies at the age of 78.
January 11: Bill Belichick retires as coach of the New England Patriots. With six Super Bowl titles, he is the most successful coach in NFL history. The 72-year-old spends his retirement with neo-girlfriend Jordon Hudson (24), who becomes Arielle for the photo album.
January 18: Triple Olympic champion Matthias Mayer Kitzbühel - plagued by health problems - causes a scandal at a reception in Kitzbühel, shouts wildly and is taken away by the police.
January 19: During Rapid's 2:1 test against Slovacko in Belek, there are three joke penalties, one of which is repeated. The betting mafia had placed 80,000 euros on more than two goals.
January 21: Goalkeeper Heinz Lindner celebrates his comeback for Sion after testicular cancer surgery, Stefan Lainer returns to action for Gladbach after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
27 January: High-flyer Stefan Kraft fulfills a lifelong dream with gold at the Ski Flying World Championships at Kulm.
February 25: Rapid wins a derby in the new stadium for the first time. In the catacombs, players and co-trainers loudly dedicate themselves to the district of favorites.
March 10: World number one Janik Sinner tests positive for the banned steroid Clostebol and appeals against a ban.
March 18: Sinner is again tested positive for Clostebol. He appeals again.
April 24: Ski star Marcel Hirscher announces his return as a Dutchman.
May 18: Champions Leverkusen finish the German Bundesliga unbeaten with a 2:1 win over Augsburg.
May 25: Wayne Rooney becomes coach of second division side Plymouth Argyle.
July 2: Austria's EURO dream is shattered in the soccer round of 16 with a 2-1 defeat against Turkey.
July 5: In the quarter-final against Germany, Spain's Cucurella blocks a shot with his hand. No penalty. Spain wins 2:1.
July 28: Boos for Olympic beach volleyball player Steven van de Velde. He had previously been sentenced to four years in prison for raping a minor.
August 8: The affair surrounding Red Bull's Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner is considered closed five months after it came to light.
August 9: Valentin Bontus becomes Olympic champion in kitesurfing. "Fat is fast, fast is sexy", he says about his 105 kilos, which set him apart from the competition.
August 10: One day after the Algerian Imane Khelif, the Chinese Lin Yu-ting, the second boxer whose female gender is controversial, wins gold at the Games in Paris.
August 19: Ultra athlete Elena Roch is the first to cross the finish line ahead of all the men in the Race Around Austria.
August 20: Sinner is acquitted by an independent court. The Clostebol is said to have been applied to his skin via a spray from a coach who used it on a wound.
September 13: Matthias Mayer becomes youth coach.
September 19: Because he uses the word "fucked" again in front of the press, Formula 1 star Verstappen has to do social work.
September 22: After Rapid's 2:1 win in the derby against Austria, home and away fans fight on the pitch.
September 24: UEFA admits in a report that Germany was denied a penalty at the EURO. "It took them three months to realize what everyone had done in that second," analyzes Toni Kroos.
October 14: Nigeria's team is detained for 15 hours at an abandoned airport in Libya without food or a chance to sleep. The team boycotts the away game in the Africa Cup.
October 20: Sofia Polcanova loses the doubles final of the European Table Tennis Championships in Linz with her good friend Bernadette Szöcs (Rum).
October 20: Sofia Polcanova wins the European Championship singles final against Bernadette Szöcs just under an hour later.
October 22: Tennis ace Dominic Thiem ends his career with a 6:7, 2:6 against Luciano Darderi (It) in Vienna.
October 23: Lebron and Bronny James play father and son in the NBA for the first time. The dad scores 16 points for the Lakers, the junior zero.
October 27: Hirscher takes 23rd place in the giant slalom in Sölden on his return to the World Cup. The Brazilian Norwegian Lucas Braathen finishes fourth.
October 28: Real and Vinícius Júnior stay at home as it is leaked that the Brazilian will miss out on the Ballon D'or in Paris.
October 30: Rapid loses 2-1 in the ÖFB Cup to second division side Stripfing, whose chairman is an official Rapid priest.
November 5: Stripfing chairman Christoph Pelczar resigns after eight years as Rapid pastor. Because he had cheered at the cup victory, fans demanded by banner that he should "go to hell".
November 16: Boxing legend Mike Tyson loses to Youtuber Jake Paul for 50 million dollars on points in Texas.
November 21: ÖFB President Klaus Mitterdorfer resigns after 29 months in office.
December 3: "Cruciate ligament gone, project over", Marcel Hirscher radios after the fall on the Reiteralm.
December 14: In the early hours of the morning, Rapid striker Guido Burgstaller is attacked after a night of partying - basilar skull fracture!
December 21: The US American Lindsey Vonn (40) returns with an artificial knee joint - 14th place in the Super-G in St. Moritz.
December 23: After four wins in 23 games, Plymouth Argyle are in 24th place - and last.
