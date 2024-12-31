Politician wants €500 fine for kissing outdoors

"Proclamations of love are a nice thing"

"Senatore's statements are paradoxical, to say the least. We have so many problems in Cava, but certainly not this," said Servalli. In his application, the regional coordinator for southern Italy had pointed out the educational aspect for children, who could witness "exaggerated outpourings". "Children are shocked by scenes of extreme violence, but not by kisses and hugs! Expressions of love are a beautiful thing," said the mayor of Cava de' Tirreni.