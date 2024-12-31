Final stroke in Upper Austria
It was a shock in the summer of 2022: German automotive supplier Mahle announced that it would be closing its plant in Mattighofen (Upper Austria) and its 120 employees at the end of 2024. After production was already discontinued in the summer, today, December 31, marks the definitive end.
The location in Mattighofen is no longer competitive in terms of price, which is why the company is forced to take action; the production of oil coolers for cars with combustion engines is gradually being relocated to Krotoszyn/Poland - this bad news was announced by the German automotive supplier Mahle in July 2022.
17 months later, today, December 31, it is actually over. Production already ceased in the summer, and final work was recently carried out to return the property to the landlord.
The Mahle plant in Mattighofen was located in the immediate vicinity of motorcycle manufacturer KTM, where the battle for the future of three companies has been in full swing since insolvency proceedings were opened. In view of this, the end of Mahle is almost a side note, although 120 people were employed here when the closure plans were announced.
What happened to the Mahle employees? Those affected were offered the opportunity to move to other company sites. The majority of employees have accepted the redundancy plan, according to reports.
140 employees in the metal foundry in Vöcklabruck
Mahle itself is heralding the next step in its transformation at the turn of the year. The Group structure is being streamlined and production sites closely linked to the combustion engine are to be given more of an opportunity to get involved in future topics. It remains to be seen what this means for the individual companies in the network. Mahle is still represented in Upper Austria: The metal foundry in Vöcklabruck currently employs 140 people who produce cylinder liners for combustion engines, piston ring carriers and anti-polishing rings.
