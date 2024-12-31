140 employees in the metal foundry in Vöcklabruck

Mahle itself is heralding the next step in its transformation at the turn of the year. The Group structure is being streamlined and production sites closely linked to the combustion engine are to be given more of an opportunity to get involved in future topics. It remains to be seen what this means for the individual companies in the network. Mahle is still represented in Upper Austria: The metal foundry in Vöcklabruck currently employs 140 people who produce cylinder liners for combustion engines, piston ring carriers and anti-polishing rings.