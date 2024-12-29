After storms
Flood protection at the expense of some subsidies
New measures are being implemented in St. Paul im Lavanttal following last summer's storms. A financially costly project, due to which other subsidies and services have to suffer.
The devastating storms of last summer are still omnipresent. Areas in Trattlstrasse and Schießstattstrasse and the town center in particular need to be protected from the Langlbach. Implementation of the flood protection will begin in 2025: "This is our most important project. We decided on it in the last municipal council meeting of the year," says Stefan Salzmann, Mayor of St. Paul im Lavanttal.
The 3.3 million euro project is due to start in summer 2025. Salzmann: "In order for us to cover our own share of the costs of no less than 643,000 euros, Provincial Councillor Daniel Fellner has promised us the necessary funds for the next two years." At the same time, flood protection for the Lavant is being prepared.
Savings on bee colonies
"In the area from Allersdorf to the sports field settlement, for example, a lowering of the river bed and the conversion of the existing weir are planned." This will also improve the flow of the Granitzbach, which flows into the Lavant. In order to implement these measures, savings were made on the assumption of costs for silage film, the promotion of bee colonies and other voluntary services.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
