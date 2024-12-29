Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After storms

Flood protection at the expense of some subsidies

Nachrichten
29.12.2024 20:00

New measures are being implemented in St. Paul im Lavanttal following last summer's storms. A financially costly project, due to which other subsidies and services have to suffer.

0 Kommentare

The devastating storms of last summer are still omnipresent. Areas in Trattlstrasse and Schießstattstrasse and the town center in particular need to be protected from the Langlbach. Implementation of the flood protection will begin in 2025: "This is our most important project. We decided on it in the last municipal council meeting of the year," says Stefan Salzmann, Mayor of St. Paul im Lavanttal.

Joining forces for the clean-up work. (Bild: Landesfeuerwehrverband)
Joining forces for the clean-up work.
(Bild: Landesfeuerwehrverband)

The 3.3 million euro project is due to start in summer 2025. Salzmann: "In order for us to cover our own share of the costs of no less than 643,000 euros, Provincial Councillor Daniel Fellner has promised us the necessary funds for the next two years." At the same time, flood protection for the Lavant is being prepared.

Savings on bee colonies
"In the area from Allersdorf to the sports field settlement, for example, a lowering of the river bed and the conversion of the existing weir are planned." This will also improve the flow of the Granitzbach, which flows into the Lavant. In order to implement these measures, savings were made on the assumption of costs for silage film, the promotion of bee colonies and other voluntary services.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerlinde Schager
Gerlinde Schager
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf