Vendetta in Graz

Brutal family feud: three Syrians now in custody

Nachrichten
30.12.2024 05:50

Two Syrian family clans on a vendetta through Graz: three young men arrested are now being investigated for attempted murder, grievous bodily harm and aggravated coercion. The men deny the crime and are in custody.

0 Kommentare

The case of the two Syrian family clans that caused bloody scenes at several locations in Graz around Christmas is causing a stir. It is known that a 20-year-old Syrian had called on his relatives from refugee homes in Innsbruck and Vienna to travel to the Styrian capital to avenge his brother (17). He had been beaten up by Syrian compatriots at the main train station on December 23.

They attacked each other with iron bars, knives, wooden slats and a blank-firing pistol. Among other things, the two brothers surrounded an 18-year-old victim with a "helper" (20) - all holding knives in their hands - and the 20-year-old then rammed the blade into his back.

They maltreated another opponent with an iron bar and a wooden slat, and forced two other victims to hand over their cell phones at gunpoint. They then looked through the phone for clues as to where other potential enemies might be located.

As reported, the handcuffs clicked for all three. Two were arrested in Innsbruck, one in Graz. They were taken to the relevant prisons. And that is where they will remain for the time being. Because: "They have been remanded in custody due to the risk of absconding, concealment and the risk of committing a crime", says Hansjörg Bacher, spokesman for the Graz public prosecutor's office.

Zitat Icon

All three suspects were remanded in custody due to the risk of absconding, concealment and the risk of committing a crime.

Staatsanwalt Hansjörg Bacher (Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)

Hansjörg Bacher, Staatsanwaltschaft Graz

Bild: Christian Jauschowetz

All three are being investigated for attempted murder, intentional grievous bodily harm and aggravated coercion. They deny the crimes, saying they had nothing to do with them. Although they were in the vicinity, they did not actively participate.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Monika König-Krisper
Monika König-Krisper
