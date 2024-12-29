Run on ski resorts
Traffic jams and parking shortages instead of fun on the slopes
Full slopes, congested roads: Over the past few days, the ski resorts in the Ländle have been literally stormed. For many a winter sports enthusiast, however, the day's skiing ended in frustration or even in hospital.
The conditions for skiing couldn't be better in the Ländle at the moment. It snowed all over the country just in time for Christmas, and the icy temperatures also allowed artificial snow to be produced in huge quantities. And last but not least, the mountains are currently at their best: while the valley floors are covered in fog, the sun is shining brightly over 1000 meters, with not a cloud in the sky.
Traffic jams in the side valleys
So it's no wonder that the large Vorarlberg ski resorts have been stormed over the past few days. With all the negative consequences: On Saturday, for example, there were extensive traffic jams in the Bregenzerwald, Montafon, Kleinwalsertal and Klostertal in the early hours of the morning; in some cases, drivers had to allow up to an hour more travel time. Due to the expected onslaught, the so-called exit ban was introduced on the Arlberg expressway (S16) in Klostertal for the second time this winter in order to relieve the neighboring communities. The measure seems to be working: Only a few drivers - who are probably particularly familiar with the area - took to the villages to avoid the traffic jam on the S16.
Battle for parking spaces
When they finally arrived at their destination, the next nasty surprise awaited a number of day visitors: there was a lack of parking spaces. The parking facilities at Sonnenkopf in Klostertal and in the center of Warth were completely overcrowded - some winter sports enthusiasts had to cut their day of skiing short before it had even begun. But in the Montafon and in the Mellau/Damüls ski area, too, there was hardly a free space to be found and the access roads were correspondingly blocked.
Piste rescuers in constant use
The past few days have also shown that skiing can be a dangerous sport - especially if your own abilities are limited and you don't follow certain basic rules. Due to the high frequency on the slopes, there were significantly more accidents than in the same period last year, and the piste and mountain rescuers were in constant use at times. Things were particularly turbulent on Christmas Day in Lech, with several people injured in a pile-up in the Madlochkompression and a piste hog "mowing down" a piste rescuer.
Tourists rejoice
However, the run on the winter sports destinations is unreservedly positive for the country's tourism industry: the cable car companies can look forward to record-breaking ski ticket sales, while hoteliers are enjoying packed hotels.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
