Traffic jams and parking shortages instead of fun on the slopes

Traffic jams in the side valleys

So it's no wonder that the large Vorarlberg ski resorts have been stormed over the past few days. With all the negative consequences: On Saturday, for example, there were extensive traffic jams in the Bregenzerwald, Montafon, Kleinwalsertal and Klostertal in the early hours of the morning; in some cases, drivers had to allow up to an hour more travel time. Due to the expected onslaught, the so-called exit ban was introduced on the Arlberg expressway (S16) in Klostertal for the second time this winter in order to relieve the neighboring communities. The measure seems to be working: Only a few drivers - who are probably particularly familiar with the area - took to the villages to avoid the traffic jam on the S16.