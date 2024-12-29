Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Honors for investigators

Contract murder of ex-wife prevented

Nachrichten
29.12.2024 16:28

Months of investigative work not only brought a 53-year-old man behind bars, but also high honors for the specialists of the Lower Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation. The man searched the internet for a contract killer for his ex-wife and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. 

0 Kommentare

A killer who was hired and paid via the darknet. A client who pulled the strings from Lower Austria. And a victim who is still among the living thanks to specialists from the Lower Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation.

This is what happened in the district of Baden: A 53-year-old man placed an advertisement on the "Online Killer Market" platform looking for a contract killer to kill his ex-wife. His perfidious plan: to make it look like an accident, the 45-year-old was to be run over by a car. His motive: the dispute over custody. In return, the man offered more than 8,000 euros in the form of bitcoins.

Investigators from the State Office of Criminal Investigation (Life and Limb Division) were honored for their "special criminalistic achievement" (Bild: LKA NÖ)
Investigators from the State Office of Criminal Investigation (Life and Limb Division) were honored for their "special criminalistic achievement"
(Bild: LKA NÖ)

In the course of the months-long investigation, local detectives managed to thwart the planned murder. The 53-year-old was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The investigators of the Leib/Leben group of the Lower Austrian Criminal Police Office have now been honored by Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and the "Association of Austrian Criminologists" for their "special criminalistic achievements" in this case as well.

Nominations for the Lower Austrian State Criminal Police Office
"The excellent, highly committed and meticulous investigative work and the commitment that goes far beyond the normal level are also reflected in the numerous awards received in recent years," emphasizes Stefan Pfandler, Head of the Lower Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
Porträt von Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf