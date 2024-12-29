Contract murder of ex-wife prevented

This is what happened in the district of Baden: A 53-year-old man placed an advertisement on the "Online Killer Market" platform looking for a contract killer to kill his ex-wife. His perfidious plan: to make it look like an accident, the 45-year-old was to be run over by a car. His motive: the dispute over custody. In return, the man offered more than 8,000 euros in the form of bitcoins.