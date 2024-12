The best parties in the city at the turn of the year

There are numerous ways to welcome 2025 in Vienna. First and foremost on the Silvesterpfad in Vienna's city center. Eight stages with different styles of music, waltz dancing lessons on Graben and children's entertainment on Neuer Markt. It all starts at 2 pm. Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected. This year, 2.8 million guests were counted at the Christmas market on Rathausplatz alone.