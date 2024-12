West Ham United v Liverpool FC – from 18:15

Coach Arne Slot: "I think when you've been in soccer for a long time, like these players and I have, you know you don't look at it with 20 games to go. You know there are still so many challenges ahead of you. I think it was two months ago that we were one point behind Manchester City and look what happened there. In terms of injuries, and then you're a bit unlucky, you're suspended. It can happen to any team, so it's far too early to celebrate already."