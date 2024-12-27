Species conservation: winners and losers of the year

Rays of hope in species conservation

However, the WWF annual report also highlights the winners of the year. Tigers are doing better thanks to intensive species conservation work, while Siamese crocodiles, sea turtles and tuna are returning to their traditional habitats. In Austria, white-tailed eagles and white storks are on the upswing. "The winning species in 2024 show that our efforts to protect endangered species and ecosystems are worthwhile and that there are always opportunities for nature despite setbacks," explained Scattolin.