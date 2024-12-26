Art in Gols
Art makes its appearance around New Year’s Eve
Art in the Bindergasse" has been a fixture in Gols for years. In the meantime, other artists have also joined in with their open studio doors.
For several years now, people in Gols have been making their way around New Year's Eve to visit the artists in Bindergasse. In the beginning, it was really only the artists from Bindergasse, but now creators from all over Gols take part with their open studio doors.
The event will be officially opened on December 28 at 3.30 pm in Bindergasse. From 4 p.m. you can then admire the sculptures by Daniel Bucur and the paintings by Florentina Bucur and Iulia Ionce, as well as Lucja Radwan directly in Bindergasse, paintings and sculptures by Michael Csokay on Gerichtswiese and the ceramics by Ulrike Paulitsch in Neubaugasse. Barbara Pittnauer invites you to marvel at her photographs, Irmgard Brunner shows sewn unique pieces and Sabine Föserl presents her workpieces. Where? The three ladies have joined forces in Zeile 15 to offer their art in a bundle. Elisabeth Gabriel is also showing her works in the Summakuchl. Open on both days from 4pm to 8pm. On Sunday between 2 and 6 pm, you can also admire Adi Lunzer's sugar art in the small museum in the coffee house - and of course take a little break with coffee and cake.
If you still haven't had enough art and culture on Sunday evening: on Sunday from 6 p.m. there will be "Café Haus-Literatur" by the Gols literature circle in the Summakuchl. Guests can look forward to a reading and a concert.
"An event that both artists and guests look forward to every year," says Mayor Kilian Brandstätter.
