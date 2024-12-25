Sun follows snowfall, beware of avalanches

The rest of the week will also be mostly sunny. On Thursday, it will remain warm on sunny slopes between 1000 and 1500 meters with temperatures of up to five degrees, while further up there will be lows of up to minus twelve degrees. On Friday, apart from the early morning fog in some valleys, only a few hazy clouds are likely to cloud the clear skies in the afternoon. "On sunny slopes at medium altitudes and in the mountains, it will be extremely mild for this time of year," says Geosphere Austria.