Christmas! A celebration (only) for children?

The birth of the savior

And indeed, there is a child at the center of Christmas. The birth of the Savior, Jesus Christ, who lies wrapped in swaddling clothes in a manger, is announced to the shepherds by the angels (Luke 2:11-12). And what do the shepherds see? They see a newborn child who is brought into the world in wretched circumstances. And yet they do not doubt the special nature of the child. Why not? Perhaps the shepherds felt as many of us do when we see a baby. How gladly we bow down to newborn children! How delighted we are at the miracle of incipient life! Could it be that in these moments we realize how special every life is? That life is fragile and must be protected? That every life has dignity and deserves respect? So we can easily put ourselves in the shepherds' shoes.