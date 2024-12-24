"Krone" tips
The Christ Child is coming: time flies by
The anticipation is growing, and in just a few hours the presents will be given. To shorten the wait for the bell to ring, there are a number of contemplative and varied options for young and old.
Some impatiently tap their feet, others stroll up and down. For children, there is probably no time that passes as slowly as the wait for the Christ Child. Even for adults, the time until Christmas Eve can sometimes be long. Here are some ideas on how to make the hours until the presents are given meaningful and entertaining:
- If you want to shorten the time on December 24, the Cineplexx cinemas are the place to be. All cinemas are showing films for the whole family. For example, "The Heinzels - new hats, new mission", "Sonic The Hedgehog 3" or "Wicked". To sweeten the wait on this special day, every moviegoer will also receive a little treat. Cineplexx cinemas are also open on New Year's Eve.
- The Wurstelprater is open from 10 am to 5 pm. With its many rides and attractions, the wait for the Christ Child will pass in a flash. On December 24th, presents for a good cause can also be bought at auction at the Prater Charity. The Prater and winter market operators provide vouchers and gifts, which can be bid on from 11 am to 4 pm, and there is also a stage program from 1 pm. For just 10 euros, you have the chance to win an annual ticket for the Liliputbahn, breakfast on the Ferris wheel, a backstage tour of the Prater and much more.
- Pine cone lizards, violin rays, puffer fish and starfish - the Haus des Meeres is in Christmas fever. The popular Aquazoo in the 6th district has a special festive program on 24 December. Sea turtle "Puppi" will be served a Christmas breakfast. Afterwards, the guides will tell the story of this special inhabitant. In addition, all guests can get creative themselves and make Christmas decorations or small gifts during the animal observations to give themselves or others a little treat. The doors close at 6 pm.
- While the last hours until the presents are given and the anticipation of the Christ Child grows, "Mythos Mozart" offers an unforgettable opportunity for the whole family to brighten up the time until the bell rings with a fascinating and interactive journey into Mozart's world. The immersive world of experience at Kärntner Straße 19, in the basement of Kaufhaus Steffl, is open today until 3 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
