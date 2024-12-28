A rethink: petition against New Year’s Eve fireworks

In the long term, therapeutic measures are suitable for reducing the fear of New Year's Eve noise:

Counter-conditioning : learning to associate fireworks with something positive, such as play or food.

: learning to associate fireworks with something positive, such as play or food. Relaxation training: consistently associate situations in which dogs are relaxed with a signal ("relaxation word/sound") or a reward - this signal can reduce the dog's tension in a stress or anxiety situation!

Long-term therapies should be started several months in advance. Initial successes can then be seen within a short time!