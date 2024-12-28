In great excitement
A rethink: petition against New Year’s Eve fireworks
It was in the Middle Kingdom that the triumphal march of celestial illumination began - to the chagrin of some living creatures. Every year there's a bang! The hustle and bustle at the turn of the year often begins days in advance and puts both domestic and wild animals under constant stress. This is how animal lovers can help.
It all began more than 1400 years ago in China, when the monk Li Tian invented a simple construction to drive away evil spirits and demons. A bamboo tube filled with saltpetre, charcoal and sulphur - fireworks were born. It soon found its way from Far Eastern folklore into the courtly culture of the Western world.
A night like no other
Fireworks are still a traditional social event. On December 31, it even marks the highlight of the year for many. For some creatures, this night is like a nightmare. Pets panic, wild animals injure themselves or flee in fear, and particulate matter pollutes our air to record levels. And all this for just a few minutes of illumination in the sky.
Tips for pet owners
- Your pet should be chipped and registered! On no other day do so many pets escape as on New Year's Eve.
- Don't let your dog off the lead at the turn of the year.
- Close any cat flaps and all windows, draw curtains or pull down blinds.
- It helps to play quiet music at a suitable volume
- Cover aviaries and small animal enclosures with a cloth.
- Some animals hide away: allow them to do so and offer them a protected retreat, such as a cozy "cave"!
- Sedatives (e.g. CBD drops) should be prescribed by a vet.
- Please behave calmly and calmly, anything else will only increase the anxiety. Your presence will reduce stress and help your animal friend to survive the frightening night.
I hardly ever respond to the background noise so as not to reinforce my animals' fear. I create retreats and stay in the apartment with them at midnight, which works best for us. I would like people to do without fireworks!
Maggie Entenfellner, Ressortleiterin „Krone“-Tierecke
Bild: Maggie Entenfellner
Nature suffers from fireworks caused by humans
Birds show panic reactions and may be driven away from their roosts for days - some never find their way back. Hedgehogs wake up from their hibernation, deer panic and look for suitable hiding places. Especially in winter, our wild animals have to manage their strength well because they only have limited energy and food reserves available.
In Austria, the use of pyrotechnic articles from category F2 (e.g. Swiss firecrackers, firecrackers) is prohibited in local areas. Unfortunately, local authorities can override this by means of an exemption, which most of them do.
Long-term measures
In the long term, therapeutic measures are suitable for reducing the fear of New Year's Eve noise:
- Desensitization: habituation by playing New Year's Eve noises (CDs or YouTube, very quietly at first, only slowly increasing the volume without making the dog anxious).
- Counter-conditioning: learning to associate fireworks with something positive, such as play or food.
- Relaxation training: consistently associate situations in which dogs are relaxed with a signal ("relaxation word/sound") or a reward - this signal can reduce the dog's tension in a stress or anxiety situation!
Long-term therapies should be started several months in advance. Initial successes can then be seen within a short time!
Petition for an animal and environmentally friendly Austria
For years now, there have been increasing calls for a reduction in private fireworks and for retailers to remove pyrotechnics from their product ranges. The Austrian Animal Protection Association is calling for a rethink with the petition: "Stop New Year's Eve fireworks - for an animal and environmentally friendly Austria". Click here for the petition.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.