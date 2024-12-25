At half price
Get your DAN kitchen in Eberndorf now
DAN Küchen Eberndorf not only has the most beautiful kitchens, but also the best prices. Just in time for Christmas, you can get kitchens at half price! Be quick, the first appointments get a free dishwasher on top!
Kitchen dreams come to life in Eberndorf. At DAN Küchen Studio Eberndorf, you can expect not only an extensive selection of Austrian quality kitchens, but also a promotion that has it all: Your kitchen at half price and a free dishwasher for the fastest appointment bookers!
Be quick and get a FREE dishwasher!
With the current Christmas promotion from DAN Küchen, you not only save half price, but also get a free dishwasher - but only the first 10 kitchens can enjoy the extra goodie. Start the year 2025 with a new kitchen and discover modern comfort, innovative technology and timeless design from DAN Küchen, which fits perfectly into your home.
Why DAN Kitchens Eberndorf?
With a DAN kitchen, you are not only opting for timeless design, but also for the highest quality "Made in Austria". Thanks to the large carcass with 20 percent more storage space, there is also room for larger dishes. The sturdy carcase with 18 mm panel thickness ensures durability and resilience, while the double safety suspension of the wall units can withstand even heavy kitchen utensils. From the initial consultation to 3D planning and installation, DAN Küchen Eberndorf provides you with all-round support, including detailed installation plans. Start the new year perfectly organized!
Get to know your personal kitchen specialists!
In their store at Bahnstraße 1, they are there for their customers almost every day to help them find the perfect trend kitchen. The team attaches great importance to individuality, quality, accuracy of fit and professionalism. Do you too? Then you're a good match! Rafael Jernej, one of the managing directors of DAN Küchen Eberndorf and Bad St. Leonhard, would like to introduce himself and his company personally in the following video.
You can make an appointment at any time at 0677/61187600 (Eberndorf) or click directly here and book an appointment in our calendar without obligation
- Request an appointment for DAN Küchen EberndorfHERE
The teams at DAN-Küchen Eberndorf look forward to working with you to make your dream kitchen a reality. After all, kitchens are a place for family gatherings in residential properties, as the kitchen professionals know from many years of experience! More information at moebeltraum.at!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
