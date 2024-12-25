Get your DAN kitchen in Eberndorf now

Get to know your personal kitchen specialists!

In their store at Bahnstraße 1, they are there for their customers almost every day to help them find the perfect trend kitchen. The team attaches great importance to individuality, quality, accuracy of fit and professionalism. Do you too? Then you're a good match! Rafael Jernej, one of the managing directors of DAN Küchen Eberndorf and Bad St. Leonhard, would like to introduce himself and his company personally in the following video.