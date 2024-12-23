Automatically saved design

Exciting packaging
That's it for the surprise: Internet mail order giant Amazon is delivering more and more unwrapped goods in Austria before the festive season. The gift suddenly arrives in cling film.
"Dad, what's this? Who is this Nook (a collapsible book stand) for?" So says the teenage daughter on her cell phone. She had just opened the door for the Amazon courier and received the package. Unpacked, just wrapped in cling film. But the innocent question of who this parcel was for put "Krone" reader Benedikt Z. on the other end of the line in real trouble.
It was planned as a gift
Because the little paker was actually planned as a surprise gift for his daughter. Having ordered it on Amazon in good time, he thought he could give his teenage child the perfect surprise. But he hadn't reckoned with the mail-order giant's latest environmental protection initiative.
Reduced packaging
Anyone buying gifts from Amazon should take a close look: More and more often, the order form contains the note "Reduce packaging". If you don't change this, the parcel will be wrapped in cling film and the contents will be visible to the recipient - or to the neighbors if you leave it outside the door.
If the original packaging is strong enough for shipping, this setting is standard. This is probably rarely a problem for orders for personal use. However, online shopping is a great way to surprise loved ones on the other side of the world with a gift - or even family members in your own household.
Be careful with certain products
In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, the shipping giant emphasizes that the majority of customers would like to see a reduction in packaging. Amazon already sends twelve percent of all parcels worldwide in this way. However, according to the company, the original packaging is most often not removed for Christmas presents, but for "bikini wax strips or condoms".
