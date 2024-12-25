Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Non-stop operation

voestalpine Medicine

Nachrichten
25.12.2024 14:00

What does voestalpine need to produce steel? In addition to the right equipment, raw materials, energy and employees, the steel and technology group's day-to-day operations would be inconceivable without occupational medicine. It is just as busy over the Christmas holidays, because the steelworks never sleeps.

0 Kommentare

The occupational medicine department is located directly next to cold rolling mill 1 on the voestalpine site, where qualified nurses and emergency paramedics are also on duty during the holidays. Even if the site is generally quieter than usual around the turn of the year, this does not apply to steel production, because such a gigantic plant never sleeps. Shutting down and restarting systems would take far too long; they also run through Christmas.

Sylvia Hammer-Stelzmüller (2nd from left), here with colleagues, is head of occupational medicine at voestalpine in Linz. (Bild: voestalpine)
Sylvia Hammer-Stelzmüller (2nd from left), here with colleagues, is head of occupational medicine at voestalpine in Linz.
(Bild: voestalpine)

Prostate cancer screening for the first time this year
Sylvia Hammer-Stelzmüller's occupational medicine department is open around the clock, 365 days a year. The focus is on ensuring rapid medical care in emergencies. However, due to a decline in the number of accidents, the focus is increasingly shifting from accident surgery outpatient clinics to general medicine, which this year also offered prostate cancer screening for men aged 50 and over for the first time.

From wound care to the clarification of a flu-like infection: the medical team takes on a wide variety of tasks. (Bild: voestalpine)
From wound care to the clarification of a flu-like infection: the medical team takes on a wide variety of tasks.
(Bild: voestalpine)

The Linz site has over 160 defibrillators
Every year, the 69-strong team, which includes eleven doctors, 19 qualified healthcare nurses and 17 emergency paramedics, administers more than 2,100 vaccinations. In addition, almost 20,000 physiotherapy sessions take place here every year: from electrical and heat treatment to massage. The voestalpine site in Linz also plays it safe: a total of 160 defibrillators are installed.

The company's health promotion program regularly focuses on key areas, which are defined by a clinical and health psychologist together with other experts. The current focus is on promoting optimism and boosting confidence. This is fitting at a time when even voestalpine, which is very robust due to its broad positioning, is facing enormous challenges.

Closure of plant in Germany fixed, lower wage increases
In mid-October, the company announced the closure of an automotive plant in Germany; most recently, the competition and employment protection clause was applied at four locations in Austria, which allows for lower wage increases. No agreement could be reached in this regard at the foundry in Linz. An evaluation will therefore be carried out in January to determine what measures need to be taken here in order to counteract the current challenging environment.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf