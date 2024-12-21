Bad news for the festive season: how the ZiB star deals with it

Flood of bad news

How does she feel personally? "Well, it's either a question of age, or because the news is getting worse and worse, or worse to bear," she gives the "Krone" an insight into her inner life, which, of course, is not unaffected by the flood of bad news she has to announce. "I feel like I'm spending Christmas particularly intensely this year. Maybe I'm taking a bit more care of the people who are important to me. I've also bought more presents than usual. I'm living a little more consciously and because not a day goes by in the 'time in the picture' without bad news - you become a little more grateful." However, when asked by us, the 49-year-old had a wishful thinking headline: "Peace for all. It's so simple and yet it's not." Where she is right. . .