What moves Bernhard

Bad news for the festive season: how the ZiB star deals with it

Nachrichten
21.12.2024 20:00

This year, Nadja Bernhard will once again be announcing the news from around the world on television on Christmas Eve and the days before. The "Krone" asked the journalist and presenter how she deals with having to break bad news at the quietest time of the year.

Journalist and presenter Nadja Bernhard has been part of our daily evening television routine for many years. Together with her studio colleagues, she announces the (mostly bad) news from Austria and the whole world to the local audience in "Zeit im Bild". Unfortunately, even at Christmas there is almost always only sad news that she has to tell us.

Flood of bad news
How does she feel personally? "Well, it's either a question of age, or because the news is getting worse and worse, or worse to bear," she gives the "Krone" an insight into her inner life, which, of course, is not unaffected by the flood of bad news she has to announce. "I feel like I'm spending Christmas particularly intensely this year. Maybe I'm taking a bit more care of the people who are important to me. I've also bought more presents than usual. I'm living a little more consciously and because not a day goes by in the 'time in the picture' without bad news - you become a little more grateful." However, when asked by us, the 49-year-old had a wishful thinking headline: "Peace for all. It's so simple and yet it's not." Where she is right. . .

Together with restaurateur Peter Beuchel, Bernhard has been seen time and again recently. (Bild: Andreas Tischler / Vienna Press)
Together with restaurateur Peter Beuchel, Bernhard has been seen time and again recently.
(Bild: Andreas Tischler / Vienna Press)
She will also be in the studio at Christmas with her colleague Tarek Leitner. (Bild: ORF / FIRST LOOK/ORF)
She will also be in the studio at Christmas with her colleague Tarek Leitner.
(Bild: ORF / FIRST LOOK/ORF)

Recently spotted again and again with her partner, restaurateur Peter Beuchel, how will she be spending Christmas this year? "In the 'ZiB' studio, like every year. The whole day is dedicated to 'Licht ins Dunkel' and there's a very special atmosphere in the ORF Center. I've been doing this together with Tarek Leitner for many years now and it's a good thing and very nice. ."

