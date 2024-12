Messebahn: “Auinger is playing sink the ship”

The fact that Mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ) announced the end of the Messebahn in the "Krone" newspaper has not gone down well with the opposition in the city and state. "Auinger is playing shipwreck with all transport projects," says Neos local councillor Lukas Rupsch. He still sees a point in the Messebahn. "The Messebahn would be ideal for bringing tourists into the city by public transport," says Rupsch.