After the inferno: a long wait for a new clubhouse

The clubhouse was built fifteen years ago. Due to changed framework conditions and regulations, the planning for the new building now needs to be adapted. It is currently being examined whether the existing floor slab can still be used - experts will analyze the situation next January. They are also currently investigating whether the sum insured is sufficient to cover the costs. It is still unclear how the terrible fire could have started in the first place. When the 70 or so firefighters arrived on the scene, the building and its wooden façade were already fully engulfed in flames. The flames probably started in the entrance area.