Temporary solution arrives
After the inferno: a long wait for a new clubhouse
The Admira Dornbirn soccer club's clubhouse, which recently burned down, will probably not be rebuilt until spring 2026. Until then, the 20 teams will have to make do with a temporary solution.
Not too good news for soccer fans and players: the Admira clubhouse, which was a training facility for around 20 teams and completely burnt down on Monday morning, will remain a building site for some time to come. As the city of Dornbirn announced on Friday, the athletes will have to make do with a temporary solution until spring 2026. "Our aim is to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible and to make rapid progress with both a temporary solution and the construction of a new clubhouse," explained Mayor Andrea Kaufmann.
The clubhouse was built fifteen years ago. Due to changed framework conditions and regulations, the planning for the new building now needs to be adapted. It is currently being examined whether the existing floor slab can still be used - experts will analyze the situation next January. They are also currently investigating whether the sum insured is sufficient to cover the costs. It is still unclear how the terrible fire could have started in the first place. When the 70 or so firefighters arrived on the scene, the building and its wooden façade were already fully engulfed in flames. The flames probably started in the entrance area.
Our aim is to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible and to find a temporary solution.
Andrea Kaufmann, Bürgermeisterin von Dornbirn
The DSV footballers, on the other hand, have more reason to be happy: the topping-out ceremony was recently held at the training facility in Haselstauden. The new changing room building will soon be completed. Cost: 1.7 million euros.
