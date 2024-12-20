"Horrible scenes"
Knife attack in Zagreb school: 7 injured!
There was a knife attack at an elementary school in the Croatian capital Zagreb on Friday. Several people - at least five children and two adults - were injured and one girl was killed, Croatian media reported.
According to the online page of the Croatian daily newspaper "Večernji list", the bloody attack took place shortly before 10 a.m. at an elementary school in the Zagreb district of Prečko. The attacker is a 19-year-old man (initial information gave his age as 15).
"What children saw was terrible"
The Croatian television station HRT reported that one child - a seven-year-old girl - had died in the attack, which was confirmed by Health Minister Irena Hrstić around midday. "The scenes the children saw were terrible. There are no words to describe what happened here," said an HRT journalist who was at the scene.
The attacker had entered the school with a knife and entered the first classroom he came across, HRT is quoted as saying. It is not known whether the victims were only from this class or from other classes, according to the report by "Večernji list".
Prime Minister Andrej Plenković expressed his dismay at the incident in the elementary school. "We are horrified (...). Several pupils are being treated in hospitals. We express our regret and sympathy to the families of the injured children," he said.
