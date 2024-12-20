250 employees were made redundant at the beginning of December

The uncertainty as to who will be affected remains as great as ever, but at least it is a first ray of hope after the last few weeks, in which the negative reports had been coming thick and fast and even the end of KTM was feared. 250 employees were given their notice a few days after the opening of insolvency proceedings. Production has been at a standstill for a week and is not due to resume until March.