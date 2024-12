Mwene and World Cup dream: “We have to seize the opportunity”

"Krone": Phillipp, Frankfurt await you in the league on Saturday at the end of the season. Bayern were beaten recently, why are things going well in Mainz?

Phillipp Mwene: Coach Bo Henriksen has injected new life into the team, and the new signings are top reinforcements. When Bayern come, you have to play to the maximum. We did that very well in the 2:1 win, but it wasn't a one-off. We've won four of our last five league home games against them.