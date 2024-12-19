A wafer-thin premiere victory, ÖSV men disappoint

It was only the fifth World Cup race for Uldal, who came from the IBU Cup, which is also dominated by the Norwegians. Starting with bib 42, he already looked like the sure winner, but Bö was ahead of him at the last intermediate time despite the penalty loop. However, the newcomer had the better finish. Incidentally, his brother Tarjei Bö had to watch on as there was no room for him in the extremely strong Norwegian team this time. Incidentally, if Eder does not achieve a top result on Saturday, the 15 km mass start on Sunday (12.30) will take place without an Austrian.