A “ray of hope” in dark economic times

Turnover of around 168 million euros expected for 2024

The bottom line is that the company will close the current year with a forecast turnover of 168 million euros. Compared to the previous year, this is an increase of three million euros. "In view of the difficult economic situation and rising costs, it is a great success that we have been able to maintain our position and even grow in individual markets," summarizes Klaus Mark, founder and CEO of MK Illumination.