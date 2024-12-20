MK Illumination
A “ray of hope” in dark economic times
The Tyrolean lighting specialist MK Illumination was able to increase its turnover by three million euros. Nevertheless, CEO Klaus Mark has an appeal to politicians in the face of challenging economic times: "The cart is on fire!"
Large parts of Europe are facing a recession. Times are anything but easy for the various sectors of the economy. Just think of the bankruptcy of KTM, which is currently making headlines every day.
At the successful Tyrolean company MK Illumination, which specializes in lighting, there is talk of a "ray of hope" despite the challenging conditions.
In view of the difficult economic situation and rising costs, it is a great success that we have been able to maintain our position and even grow in individual markets.
Klaus Mark
Positive development, especially overseas
"While the recession is making itself felt in Central and Northern Europe, MK Illumination was able to maintain stable sales in its core European markets thanks to the commitment of the entire team. In some European countries such as the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and France, the company even managed to achieve slight growth," it said in a press release.
Overseas, in particular, there was a positive development. "The investment in a new production facility in Mexico in 2023 and targeted market development are bearing fruit. Numerous prestige projects also contributed to the growth."
The Austrian location is at risk - the cart is on fire. Far-reaching reforms are needed to reduce costs and increase attractiveness for companies.
Klaus Mark
Turnover of around 168 million euros expected for 2024
The bottom line is that the company will close the current year with a forecast turnover of 168 million euros. Compared to the previous year, this is an increase of three million euros. "In view of the difficult economic situation and rising costs, it is a great success that we have been able to maintain our position and even grow in individual markets," summarizes Klaus Mark, founder and CEO of MK Illumination.
The company is still looking positively to the future. Nevertheless, Mark makes an appeal to the future federal government: "Austria as a business location is at risk - the cart is on fire. Far-reaching reforms are needed to reduce costs and increase attractiveness for companies."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
