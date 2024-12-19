Thousands of creditors: KTM makes the court tremble

Almost 2500 creditors in total

The three KTM hearings on Friday were scheduled every two hours: the hearing for KTM AG starts at 9 a.m., followed two hours later by the hearing for KTM Components GmbH and then at 1 p.m. by the hearing for KTM Forschungs und Entwicklungs GmbH. The court officials are not trembling in view of the open outcome of the hearings, but because of the uncertainty as to how many of the almost 2,500 creditors will attend the hearings.