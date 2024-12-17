Mölzer: “These are acts of desperation!”

"Spending, it doesn't help anyway"

In general, both duelists believe that far too much time is being wasted in the coalition negotiations. Glawischnig: "We only have a few days left and then it's already the fourth Advent. So we won't have a government before January 15th. And I think that's dramatic." Mölzer laconically: "Well, I hope we don't have this government. It will take even longer, as far as I'm concerned. And then fail. That would be good for Austria. And look, Mr. Kurz with his slogan 'Whatever the cost' has of course been a driver of this debt situation. There's no question about that." In general, the two duelists agree that a lot of money is currently being spent during the Christmas period. Mölzer: "It's madness. Of course you shop, what are you going to do? Save the money so that the state and the tax authorities can take it away from you? Spending it won't help anyway."