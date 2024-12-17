Stress before Christmas
These are the hard-working helpers of the Christ Child
Advent is the quietest time of the year - but for many it means pure stress. The last few days before Christmas are not only busy in the shops, but others are also needed to help the Christ Child. Read on to find out who is doing more than usual to make Christmas Eve a festive one.
Monday afternoon at the Ö3 live show "Knoll packt an" in the Christmas Museum and at the Christkindl post office, on Wednesday evening photo action in the Advent village on the town square, on Thursday a visit to a retirement and nursing home: the Steyr Christkindl's calendar is packed just before Christmas. After all, six women share the tasks and take it in turns to slip into the dark green costume.
You can see who all contributes to a successful Christmas here in the slideshow - just click through.
The team at the postal logistics center in Allhaming has been increased by 80 employees to sort 300,000 parcels a day. In addition, around 100 more delivery staff than usual are on duty throughout the province. At the Illecker confectionery and gingerbread factory in Molln, the peak season that began in mid-August continues: More than 50 varieties of gingerbread are produced here.
We currently have over 1900 delivery staff in Upper Austria, which is around 100 people more than during the year. The majority are postal workers who work part-time or part-time and increase their hours at Christmas.
Post-Sprecher Markus Leitgeb
At the Brandl bakery in Linz, the day off on Monday is sacrificed for Christmas. "We will also be open on December 23," says Franz Brandl. The Christmas tree growers are busy until a few hours before the presents are given: many people buy their trees at the last minute.
The Deko Sisters from Bad Leonfelden have been in constant use for weeks: company buildings and even exhibition halls are festively decorated by the Mühlviertel women to provide a festive setting for Christmas parties in particular.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.