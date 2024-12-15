Important substructure
Over 1000 active players again: Recovering from the corona shock!
The ice hockey substructure in Upper Austria has recovered after the big corona shock and the high energy prices. There are currently 22 clubs with over 1000 active players again - and there is also a good influx of young talent. Nevertheless, OÖ boss Christian Ladberg has one request.
Despite the 1:2 loss in the last free ice game at cult club WEV, it was already clear before yesterday's home game against Maribor: Gmunden's Sharks remain first in Austria's ice hockey league! The "Sharks" who, since the withdrawal of the Steel Wings Linz from the Alps League this year in early fall, are No. 2 in the country where the first cracks stormed the ice in 1950 and the Upper Austrian Association was founded.
22 clubs and over 1000 active players
For the Covid triggered a major crisis! "After corona and the high energy prices, things looked really bad, but we stabilized. We have over 1,000 active players in 22 clubs and a good influx of young talent," says OÖEHV President Christian Ladberg. In recent years, his association has supported clubs financially, three of which, the Grizzlies Linz, the EC Wels and the Steyr Panthers, play in the 1st Upper Austrian regional league - with Salzburg and Amstetten!
Successes in the academy
"It's nice to have them with us," says Ladberg. This also applies to the 2nd regional league, which only has four clubs - Amstetten II, Fire on Ice Wels, Trauns Puckjägern and Voralpenkings Vöcklabruck - which means there are also many exciting derbies here. While the AKA U20 is the champion and leader in the junior league, there is only one club in the women's league in Upper Austria, the DEBL bottom club Ice Cats. Other concerns: "The fact that there is no more ice in Ried is a drama!" Ladberg's wish for Santa Claus: "That the municipalities at least keep the ice rinks open!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.