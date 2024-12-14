Are you returning to Syria now, Mr. Alibrahim?

He stands at the open window of his 50-square-metre apartment in Linz's old town and waves from afar. We are old acquaintances, Aboud Alibrahim and me. The Syrian refugee lived with us for ten months after arriving in Austria. Upstairs on the third floor, the smell of strong, black tea wafts towards me, which we later drink sitting on the carpet with lots of sugar, as is customary in his home country.