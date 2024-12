“Things can only get better”

The days of Simone Lugner joining the management ranks of a DIY store are long gone. Currently on everyone's lips as a contestant on the ORF ratings hit "Dancing Stars", we met the widow of the popular building tycoon for an interview at the Q19 shopping center. Gut Aiderbichl - a place she and Richard loved to visit - was not receiving any visitors at the time and "unfortunately, Lugner City is no longer a suitable meeting place", she explained her choice of address.