Croatian driver speeding on the main road with a blood alcohol level of 1.6

A 36-year-old Croatian caught the attention of a St. Johann im Pongau police patrol on Friday afternoon. He was speeding along an open road at 145 km/h instead of the permitted 100. The breathalyzer test showed a value of 1.6 per mille. In addition, the man's car was already damaged because he had previously hit a guard rail. The 36-year-old had to surrender his driver's license and will be reported to the police.