Powers of attorney issued at works meetings

At the works meetings held in the days immediately following the opening of the three insolvency proceedings, the first important steps were taken for the transfers: The insolvency law department of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor had arrived at the works meetings at KTM in unison to issue the powers of attorney required for filing and, ideally, to collect them again straight away. The employees' data was then checked and, if necessary, supplemented. However, the wage data that the motorcycle manufacturer had to submit was a long time coming.