Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Fund needs time

cccc

Nachrichten
17.12.2024 08:00

The employees had been promised that they would receive an advance on their December salaries and wages before Christmas - but KTM has not kept this promise. Can there still be a "Christmas miracle" for the workforce thanks to a transfer from the insolvency compensation fund? Unfortunately not.

0 Kommentare

At the beginning of this week, around 1,500 employees of the furniture retailer kikaLeiner, which has slipped into insolvency, will receive their outstanding November salaries and the pro rata Christmas bonus, which, despite uncertain job prospects, will at least bring some relief in terms of the account balance so close to Christmas.

However, employees at KTM cannot expect a similar treat before December 24th. This is because the motorcycle manufacturer filed for insolvency two weeks later than kikaLeiner and, with more than 3,600 employees, has a completely different dimension to the bankruptcy of the retail company.

"We were promised the wage data several times and we have not received it despite our intervention," says AK-OÖ President Andreas Stangl. They arrived on Monday afternoon. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
"We were promised the wage data several times and we have not received it despite our intervention," says AK-OÖ President Andreas Stangl. They arrived on Monday afternoon.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

The fact is: the insolvency compensation fund is ready, but can only take action and transfer the money to the KTM employees after the Chamber of Labor's calculations and the blessing of the restructuring administrators Peter Vogl, Robert Tremel and Franz Mitterbauer as well as confirmation from the responsible court.

Powers of attorney issued at works meetings
At the works meetings held in the days immediately following the opening of the three insolvency proceedings, the first important steps were taken for the transfers: The insolvency law department of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor had arrived at the works meetings at KTM in unison to issue the powers of attorney required for filing and, ideally, to collect them again straight away. The employees' data was then checked and, if necessary, supplemented. However, the wage data that the motorcycle manufacturer had to submit was a long time coming.

Karoline Neumüller from the Chamber of Labor and her team are working hard to ensure that the KTM employees receive their outstanding salary and most of their Christmas bonus. (Bild: AK OÖ/Wolfgang Spitzbart .)
Karoline Neumüller from the Chamber of Labor and her team are working hard to ensure that the KTM employees receive their outstanding salary and most of their Christmas bonus.
(Bild: AK OÖ/Wolfgang Spitzbart .)

Chamber of Labor had to intervene again on Monday
"They were actually promised to us for the beginning of last week, then for Friday. But they weren't there on Monday morning either, so we intervened again," says Andreas Stangl, President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor. They were then sent on Monday afternoon. "Our colleagues have just started processing the data," revealed Karoline Neumüller, Head of the Insolvency Law Department at the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor, shortly before 4 pm.

One thing is clear: there will certainly be no "Christmas miracle" from the insolvency compensation fund. Neumüller had few illusions from the outset. "If everything works like clockwork, we hope that the insolvency compensation fund will be able to pay out at the end of January," she said.

400 million euros in the pot
The insolvency compensation fund has emphasized in recent days that it expects to receive the applications from KTM employees this week at the earliest. They are well prepared and will then process them as quickly as possible. Employees affected by insolvency are well protected when it comes to outstanding claims. The insolvency compensation fund is currently sufficiently endowed with around 400 million euros, it is said.

Company had promised advance payment
At KTM, the employees had hoped and trusted that the company would keep its promise and transfer an advance on salaries and wages for December before Christmas. On Thursday, the workforce was informed that there was a lack of liquidity. Bad news just a few days before Christmas.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf