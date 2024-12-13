Dornbirn city marketing repositions itself

Many projects come together in the trade fair city at "Dornbirn Tourismus und Stadtmarketing GmbH" - including the development of the "City Center Master Plan" and the strengthening of Dornbirn as a retail location. To ensure that all tasks can be managed well in the future, these will be redistributed and a new managing director will be appointed in the coming months. The previous managing director of "Dornbirn Tourismus und Stadtmarketing GmbH", Herbert Kaufmann, will in future concentrate on managing three other subsidiaries of the city and related companies.