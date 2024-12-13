Vorteilswelt
City center master plan

Dornbirn city marketing repositions itself

Nachrichten
13.12.2024 15:35

Mayor Andrea Kaufmann and her "deputy" Julian Fässler, who is responsible for urban development, want to further develop Dornbirn's city center. A "Genusshalle" is to be created and the pedestrian zone extended. There will also be organizational and personnel changes.  

Many projects come together in the trade fair city at "Dornbirn Tourismus und Stadtmarketing GmbH" - including the development of the "City Center Master Plan" and the strengthening of Dornbirn as a retail location. To ensure that all tasks can be managed well in the future, these will be redistributed and a new managing director will be appointed in the coming months. The previous managing director of "Dornbirn Tourismus und Stadtmarketing GmbH", Herbert Kaufmann, will in future concentrate on managing three other subsidiaries of the city and related companies.

Further property purchased
In the meantime, the city has acquired another plot of land in Riedgasse, adjacent to the site of the former "Kleiner Luger" that has already been purchased. "The purchase is a key step in the development of the district and opens up new possibilities for future use," explains Mayor Andrea Kaufmann. At this location, the realization of a "Genusshalle" is currently being examined as a supplement to the existing offers.

The public space will also be redesigned in the coming years. The "Innere Riedgasse" and the "Innere Eisengasse" are to become a pedestrian zone in the medium term.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

