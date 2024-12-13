Heated debate about trans woman at the World Darts Championships

Association boss wants to protect Van Leuven

The 28-year-old herself speaks openly about her personality, her youth and also her feelings before and during the transition. However, she holds back with attacks or verbal retorts. Matt Porter, Managing Director of the PDC, takes care of that. When Van Leuven was increasingly exposed to public hatred, he said: "The scum that has been hurled at Noa-Lynn is completely unacceptable." Porter sees it as the task of his association to ensure "that she is mentally well". The majority of her male colleagues also support Van Leuven. She received a lot of encouragement from former world champion Michael Van Gerwen in particular.