No booze, but stinky rays instead

"That was the best year of my life"

He wants to hit the ground running again in 2025. His new album "Teardrops & Confettiguns" will be released in March (27. 3., Stadttheater Gmunden; 3. 4., Posthof Linz). It contains a mixture of deep emotions and overwhelming energy. "The last year was the best of my life. And the one before that, with the death of my brother, was probably the worst. I wanted to process that in it," says the 28-year-old, whose career is also picking up speed abroad. The largest Czech radio station plays Einarsson songs every day. Bulgaria, Poland and Slovakia have already included the singer-songwriter in their programs. And in 2025, Germany is also set to become an issue.