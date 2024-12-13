Einarsson unpacks:
No booze, but stinky rays instead
On December 23, Thorsteinn Einarsson is heading home to Iceland. His mother serves traditional Christmas fare that smells bad but tastes good.
"Just a children's punch for me, please. But let's call it non-alcoholic punch. That doesn't sound so bad." Thorsteinn Einarsson hasn't touched a drop of high-proof for two years. "I'd rather go up the mountain than to the bar. Besides, alcohol doesn't go so well with the gym," winks the Icelander, who lives by Lake Traunsee and actually looks quite different. "I haven't lost any weight, but instead of fat I've gained muscle. The healthier food and the sport are doing me good. I get up in the morning and think to myself: 'What can I bench press? Not much, by the way, but I still enjoy it," laughs the "high-flyer".
"That was the best year of my life"
He wants to hit the ground running again in 2025. His new album "Teardrops & Confettiguns" will be released in March (27. 3., Stadttheater Gmunden; 3. 4., Posthof Linz). It contains a mixture of deep emotions and overwhelming energy. "The last year was the best of my life. And the one before that, with the death of my brother, was probably the worst. I wanted to process that in it," says the 28-year-old, whose career is also picking up speed abroad. The largest Czech radio station plays Einarsson songs every day. Bulgaria, Poland and Slovakia have already included the singer-songwriter in their programs. And in 2025, Germany is also set to become an issue.
"It stinks like hell, but it's not that disgusting"
But for now, Thorsteinn is heading back to Iceland. His mom is waiting with a fermented stingray. "It sounds more disgusting than it is and is part of our tradition. It stinks like hell, and if I'm not drinking schnapps, I at least want the ray," the singer winks. At the Christmas market in Linz, he has already really tucked in: a punch, a Bosna and strawberries in chocolate sauce. "I love Christmas with the movie 'Kevin - Home Alone' or the song 'Last Christmas'. And of course the cookies for dessert. So that the gym pays off again afterwards."
