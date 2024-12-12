Stress levels are rising
We argue and cry significantly more per year
In 2024, there were significantly more tears than in previous years, and people argued more often, according to a survey by the market and opinion research institute Marketagent. Austrians' stress levels also increased significantly.
On average, people in Austria felt "great stress" on 55.3 days in the year just ending, they cried 20.3 times and argued 17.8 times. This is according to data from 1,000 people who reviewed 2024 for the digital market and opinion research institute Marketagent. This year, there were significantly more tears shed and more arguments than in 2020 and 2017, and stress levels rose sharply compared to 2020 (2020: 42.6 days).
High stress levels in everyday life
The high level of stress in everyday life was a key finding of the survey, with Generation Z (those born between 1994 and 2010, also known as the "smartphone generation") and millennials (born between 1980 and 1993, the first "digital natives") being particularly stressed. At 68.5 and 72.1 days respectively, these age groups reported significantly higher levels of stress than Generation X, born between 1965 and 1979 (54 days) and baby boomers (1946 to 1964, 26.6 days).
Stress levels significantly higher than in 2020
The comparison over time is also worrying: according to the data, the stress level increased significantly compared to 2020 (then: 42.6 days). In the first year of coronavirus, the population was apparently able to benefit from a certain slowdown, at least in part, according to the report. However, the increase compared to 2017 also shows that people are experiencing more and more days of high stress (2017: 51.8 days).
"All in all, the emotions of the domestic population seem to be boiling up faster and more strongly", according to the researchers' analysis. "The increased emotional intensity - more stress, more frequent arguments and also more tears - reflects the challenges of our time," said Andrea Berger, head of the study. "The combination of global crises and individual stresses seems to be putting emotional resilience to the test. At the same time, however, this may also be an indication of an increasing sensitivity to our own feelings and interpersonal relationships."
Positive trend in exercise and fitness
The survey revealed a positive trend in terms of exercise and fitness: "On average, the local population went to the gym 14.6 times this year", with young people doing more than older people, who tend to be more active outdoors: Austrians went hiking an average of 12.4 times this year. Baby boomers even went hiking an average of 20.4 times. But only on a very meagre average of 1.8 days were skis or snowboards strapped on. A sobering result for "the self-proclaimed ski nation number 1" and even a little less than before (2017: 2.1 days), according to Marketagent.
According to the data, there was also more sick leave and less alcohol: "On average, Austrians spent 8.8 days sick in bed or on sick leave (2020: 7.6 days), visited a doctor 6.6 times, took a headache pill 10.1 times and suffered from a cold 3.8 times." This means that people were sick more than in 2020, when masks and coronavirus lockdowns also kept other pathogens at bay. On average, people were drunk 5.7 times. "This is almost three times less than in 2020 (8.5 times) and also a significant decrease compared to 2017 (7.5 times)," it said.
Cultural consumption in transition
The return to cultural life took place with a few exceptions: While people went to the movies an average of 3.6 times a year in 2017, this was only 1.1 times in 2020 and only 2.2 times in the current year. "The moderate attendance figures for cultural and sporting events, especially at the cinema, indicate that priorities have changed," said Thomas Schwabl, Managing Director of Marketagent. "Culture is still in demand, but the way it is consumed is changing."
