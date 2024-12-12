An eventful life
Marlene Dietrich’s daughter Maria is 100 years old
For many, Maria Riva is just the daughter of actress and icon Marlene Dietrich. But the 100-year-old can look back on an eventful life herself. Formerly in front of the camera herself, she now lives in the USA, has raised four sons and has never quite been able to free herself from the shadow of her famous mother.
The only child of the German international star celebrates her 100th birthday in the USA on December 13. "She's doing well, she's mentally fully involved and still has a great sense of humor," says one of her four sons, David Riva (63). However, she would no longer be traveling or giving interviews.
There would not be a big celebration, the family would take it "rather easy". The famous grandmother would also have isolated herself in her old age, and Maria did the same.
Fans hardly ever got to see her, although "Die Dietrich" (1901 - 1992) was one of the most famous women of the century. She was a sex symbol, actress ("The Blue Angel", "Shanghai Express") and singer ("I am set on love from head to toe"), but lived in complete seclusion in her Paris apartment.
Star wanted to protect her image
"She loved Paris and she actually liked going out, but she had no other choice," says David about his grandmother. In order to protect her lucrative image as the star Marlene Dietrich, she no longer appeared in public as an older woman. She was 90 years old when she died in Paris on May 6, 1992.
Pictures of Marlene Dietrich:
World star with the nickname "Grandma Massy"
David Riva has many memories of the times with his family and his "Grandma Massy" - she owes this nickname to her grandson Michael, who couldn't pronounce Marlene's name correctly as a toddler. In the end, everyone in the family called her Massy, including his own mother, says Riva. As a young boy, it was David's job to bring a bouquet of roses on stage after Dietrich's performances.
Riva also raves about the actress and singer's cooking skills. She was particularly famous for her soups. As a tribute to his grandmother, Riva now runs a catering business in Los Angeles. Under the name "Massy Soups", he delivers soups based on the star's favorite recipes.
Mother's global career began in 1929
Maria Elisabeth Sieber was born in Berlin on December 13, 1924 after one and a half years of marriage to assistant director Rudolf Sieber. She shot to fame in 1929 with Josef von Sternberg's film "The Blue Angel" - and quickly became a world star.
Maria Riva's difficult childhood
"I never really had a mother," said Riva in Berlin in 1992, when she presented her book "My Mother Marlene" a few months after Dietrich's death. "I wanted to put the image of the goddess Marlene into perspective, so I simply wrote the truth. I wasn't allowed to go to school, I didn't have any friends, I wasn't allowed to go to any parties."
Marlene constantly wanted to have her little daughter with her, to polish up the image of the loving mother. "But it would never have occurred to me to take my mother's hand and cuddle her." Nevertheless, Maria gave up her career and managed her mother's. With the family in tow, they traveled across Europe, from show to show, according to son David.
However, Riva says that his mother later regretted the harsh criticism of Dietrich in her book. She really admired her mother and had great respect for her talent and discipline.
"She was on the phone all day"
Riva also told of rare visits to the diva when she had already retired to her luxury apartment in Paris. However, she was in constant contact with the outside world via seven telephone lines, says the grandson. "She was on the phone all day. The monthly bill was often more than 3,000 dollars." She just didn't want to show her face to the world anymore.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.