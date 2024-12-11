Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

False statement?

Now fixed: immunity of FPÖ leader Kickl lifted

Nachrichten
11.12.2024 17:08

On Wednesday, four FPÖ MPs were extradited to the National Council. After the immunity committee had already given its approval in the morning, the plenary also decided to lift the parliamentary immunity of party leader Herbert Kickl and MPs Martin Graf, Norbert Nemeth and Harald Stefan. The ball is now in the public prosecutor's court.

0 Kommentare

Specifically, there were two motions dealing with different allegations. Kickl is being targeted by the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA).

The prosecuting authority wants to initiate investigations against Kickl and investigate the allegation that the Freedom Party leader made false statements in the investigative committee set up by the ÖVP on the "red-blue abuse of power" .

FPÖ furious about Kickl's extradition
The FPÖ was the only party to vote against the extraditions. In the case of Kickl, the blue party MP Christian Ragger emphasized: "Even the WKStA could not clearly recognize the political connection in Kickl's statement, but it was clarified accordingly. This request is due to the persecutory justice of the governing parties and is purely ideologically inspired."

Suspicion of re-activation
According to the Vienna public prosecutor's office, there is a suspicion of re-activation in the case of MPs Graf, Nemeth and Stefan. It concerns the participation of the Freedom Party MPs at the funeral of former FPÖ politician Walter Sucher. According to a "Standard" report, a song of allegiance to the National Socialist Schutzstaffel (SS) was sung there. According to the FPÖ, however, a version from 1814 was used, which is said to be historically untainted.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
FPÖ
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf