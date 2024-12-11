Now fixed: immunity of FPÖ leader Kickl lifted

Suspicion of re-activation

According to the Vienna public prosecutor's office, there is a suspicion of re-activation in the case of MPs Graf, Nemeth and Stefan. It concerns the participation of the Freedom Party MPs at the funeral of former FPÖ politician Walter Sucher. According to a "Standard" report, a song of allegiance to the National Socialist Schutzstaffel (SS) was sung there. According to the FPÖ, however, a version from 1814 was used, which is said to be historically untainted.