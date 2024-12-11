False statement?
Now fixed: immunity of FPÖ leader Kickl lifted
On Wednesday, four FPÖ MPs were extradited to the National Council. After the immunity committee had already given its approval in the morning, the plenary also decided to lift the parliamentary immunity of party leader Herbert Kickl and MPs Martin Graf, Norbert Nemeth and Harald Stefan. The ball is now in the public prosecutor's court.
Specifically, there were two motions dealing with different allegations. Kickl is being targeted by the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA).
The prosecuting authority wants to initiate investigations against Kickl and investigate the allegation that the Freedom Party leader made false statements in the investigative committee set up by the ÖVP on the "red-blue abuse of power" .
FPÖ furious about Kickl's extradition
The FPÖ was the only party to vote against the extraditions. In the case of Kickl, the blue party MP Christian Ragger emphasized: "Even the WKStA could not clearly recognize the political connection in Kickl's statement, but it was clarified accordingly. This request is due to the persecutory justice of the governing parties and is purely ideologically inspired."
Suspicion of re-activation
According to the Vienna public prosecutor's office, there is a suspicion of re-activation in the case of MPs Graf, Nemeth and Stefan. It concerns the participation of the Freedom Party MPs at the funeral of former FPÖ politician Walter Sucher. According to a "Standard" report, a song of allegiance to the National Socialist Schutzstaffel (SS) was sung there. According to the FPÖ, however, a version from 1814 was used, which is said to be historically untainted.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.