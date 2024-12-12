Vorteilswelt
Students tell:

Nachrichten
12.12.2024 08:28

After pediatric surgeons sound the alarm, two pupils tell the "Krone" about their experiences with the trend.

Two boys from Carinthia (aged 11 and 14) were admitted to hospital last week with complicated fractures in their arms and hands (we reported). "All two took part in the so-called Superman Challenge, which has been circulating on TikTok for several months," warn the Carinthian pediatric surgeons.

The Superman Challenge: children are thrown into the air by their comrades - and should be caught again (Bild: Screenshot TikTok)
The Superman Challenge: children are thrown into the air by their comrades - and should be caught again
(Bild: Screenshot TikTok)

"Everyone knows it's dangerous"
However, there are other children who have suffered serious injuries in the new trend: "A schoolmate broke her ulna and radius when she was no longer caught by the others and hit the ground from a height of one meter," says a third-grader from the St. Veit district. Anyone who dares to be thrown into the air is cool - video recordings of the "Superman Challenge" (some are available to the "Krone") are sent in class chats or published on the Internet. "But everyone who takes part knows that it's dangerous - it really is the biggest nonsense," says the pupil.

The children at a school in Klagenfurt also take part: "In our class, everyone waits until the teachers have left - then one after the other takes their turn during the break," explains a 12-year-old. The feeling of flying - just like Superman does - is what makes it so appealing.

TikTok fights dangerous challenges
"For the safety of our community, we proactively search for and remove content that shows or promotes dangerous activities or challenges," says TikTok. The short video platform does not provide search results or hashtags in connection with the Superman Challenge. "If someone searches for 'Superman', they will see a message directing them to our safety center."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jennifer Kapellari
