Explosion in residential building

The Hague: Attack targeted bridal shop

Nachrichten
11.12.2024 09:31

Early on Saturday morning, two explosions destroyed a three-storey apartment building in The Hague. Six people could only be rescued dead from the rubble, including three members of a family, father, mother and their 17-year-old daughter. It has now been revealed: The attack was apparently aimed at a bridal fashion store.

Police arrested three suspects on Tuesday evening in connection with devastating explosions in a residential building. Several cars were also confiscated. The executive is investigating at full speed.

Appeal for witnesses launched
"At present, investigation results indicate that the explosion was aimed at a bridal store on the first floor", a police spokesperson announced in a televised interview on Tuesday evening.

"We are making an urgent appeal to anyone with more information about what may have happened around this store or this location."

Royal couple visit the scene of the accident
On Monday, King Willem-Alexander and his wife Máxima visited the site of the disaster. The King said he was shocked by the extent of the devastation in the residential area. "My knees are shaking," the Dutch king told reporters at the end of the visit.

The royal couple also spoke to victims, relatives and neighbors at a nearby neighborhood center. The King and Queen expressed their condolences to victims and relatives.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mara Tremschnig
