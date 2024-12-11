Helping children learn German through play

The figures are alarming: 45 percent of first-graders in Vienna cannot speak German well enough to follow lessons. Dramatic: 61 percent of them were born in Austria, 24 percent even have Austrian citizenship. A failure of the education system and parents alike. Early childhood language support is the key to education - this is emphasized by the Austrian Integration Fund (ÖIF) with its new "vocabulary calendar", which was developed in cooperation with the General Accident Insurance Institution (AUVA). This innovative learning material is not only intended to expand the basic vocabulary of the youngest children, but also to provide confidence in everyday life.