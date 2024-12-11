Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Also for parents

Helping children learn German through play

Nachrichten
11.12.2024 11:00

Fewer and fewer first-graders in Vienna can speak German. Parents are often hopelessly overwhelmed. A new vocabulary calendar is designed to help them and their children learn.

0 Kommentare

The figures are alarming: 45 percent of first-graders in Vienna cannot speak German well enough to follow lessons. Dramatic: 61 percent of them were born in Austria, 24 percent even have Austrian citizenship. A failure of the education system and parents alike. Early childhood language support is the key to education - this is emphasized by the Austrian Integration Fund (ÖIF) with its new "vocabulary calendar", which was developed in cooperation with the General Accident Insurance Institution (AUVA). This innovative learning material is not only intended to expand the basic vocabulary of the youngest children, but also to provide confidence in everyday life.

The new learning booklet is designed to help children and parents learn German. (Bild: ÖIF)
The new learning booklet is designed to help children and parents learn German.
(Bild: ÖIF)
Zitat Icon

The first years of every child's life are formative for the development of language skills. Especially for children with a non-German first language, early German support is therefore a key to their later educational career in Austria.

(Bild: ÖIF)

Thomas Stiglbrunner, Team Digitales Lernen beim ÖIF

Bild: ÖIF

Learning process as an adventure
The focus is on everyday situations from kindergarten, illustrated with drawings. Children not only learn new words, but also learn to recognize risks - whether playing, doing handicrafts or romping around. Daily exercises, puzzles and a total of 384 stickers turn the learning process into an adventure. "The first years of a child's life have a significant impact on their language development," says Thomas Stiglbrunner from the Digital Learning team at the ÖIF. The calendar is particularly important for children whose first language is not German.

Get parents on board too
It makes it possible to learn German through play and at the same time develop skills for everyday life. In addition to kindergartens, parents - regardless of their own language skills - can also use the materials. The second edition of the practical magazine "Deutsch für Kinder" is also being published at the same time. With audio files, picture cards and copy templates, it offers tools for kindergartens, schools and German support classes. Multilingual content actively involves parents.

The vocabulary calendar and the magazine can be ordered via the Integration Fund homepage 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Stewart
Philipp Stewart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf